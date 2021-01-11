Oxford vaccine costs Rs 200 a vial; Govt. ready for purchase….

New Delhi: The Central Government has ordered the Oxford vaccine. Sources at the Serum Institute of India (SII) confirmed that the order was received on Monday evening. The dose is around Rs 200 per vaccine. The SII said the vaccine would be sent to various centers from Tuesday morning.

‘Covishield will distribute around one million doses every week. 1.1 crore doses may be distributed in the first phase ‘, official sources said. The government had earlier said that the first phase of vaccination would begin on January 16. Earlier this month, the government approved the urgent use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, Covishield, and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin against the corona virus.

CORRECTION: The vaccine would be available at the price of Rs 200 per dose*: Serum Institute of India (SII) officials#COVID19 https://t.co/9NdDRYXrGj pic.twitter.com/E2j0Ogv045 — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2021

Serum chief executive Adar Poonawalla had said that the vaccine would cost Rs 1,000 per dose in the private market and Rs 250 per dose in the government. This amount has been reduced. In the first phase, the vaccine will be given to 300 million people, including health workers, veterans, including the police, people over the age of 50 and those who are ill.