UAE Ministry slams rumours about Covid vaccine

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in UAE has dismissed the campaign against the Covid19 vaccine circulated across social media platforms. The Ministry in a statement released on Monday has said that these rumours are baseless.

The ministry underlined the importance of obtaining information from official and reliable sources, and called upon all community members to verify the information before circulation in order to avoid legal liability. All those propagating fake information will be held legally accountable, warned the ministry.

Till now more than 1 million people were vaccinated in UAE. The UAE has set a target of vaccinating more than 50% of the country’s population against COVID-19.