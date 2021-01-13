Amazon India “Horse-delivery”; Man rides horse to deliver packages !!!

After massive snowfall covered Kashmir, an Amazon delivery man in Srinagar created trends on social media after utilizing a horse to transport packages. In a video, the delivery person was recorded moving on horseback to cart packages as streets were covered with snow. The bizarre delivery appeared to light after photojournalist Umar Ganie shared the video on twitter.

Amazon India verified that the video was real and videotaped in Srinagar. Within hours, the video was extensively shared on social media floors with many appreciating the delivery person. Many marked Amazon CEO Jezz Bezos and admired if the company was encouraged by popular Turkish series Ertu?rul.

Heavy snowfall directed to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national expressway, and halt of passenger flights last week. While above 12 inches of snow was reported in north Kashmir’s meadows, south Kashmir witnessed up to 5 feet of snow.