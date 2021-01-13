Central Government has released cow dung paint; First use will be at government offices

New Delhi: The Central Government has made algae and mold-resistant paint from cow dung. The Khadi and Village Industries Commission under the Central Government has released the manure paint, which is made entirely locally. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has officially launched the dung-based paint called Khadi Natural Paint. The manufacturers claim that this product is resistant to fungus and bacteria.

The dung paint does not have an unpleasant odor and is certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards. Dung paint is only half the price of paints currently available in the market. 120 per liter for December. Per liter emulsion costs Rs. 225. Paint that can be used indoors and outdoors dries in four hours. You can add different colors to the white paint and change it into different colored paint. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that paint manufacturing units would be set up in different parts of the country.

