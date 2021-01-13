Death penalty for a woman for the first time in 70 years.

New York: For the first time in 70 years, a woman has been executed in the United States. Lisa M. Montgomery, 52, was put to death by lethal injection on Wednesday. She was poisoned to death in a prison in Indiana at 1:31 a.m. in connection with the murder of a pregnant woman for stealing a baby.

Lisa’s death sentence was upheld after a mercy petition to President Donald Trump was rejected. In 2004, a 23-year-old pregnant woman has murdered by Montgomery for stealing her baby. Montgomery pleaded guilty during the court hearing. Lisa Montgomery was unanimously sentenced to death by the federal court. US Justice Department said, “the execution was in accordance with the capital sentence unanimously recommended by a federal jury and imposed by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri”.

