COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases in 6000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 6004 people in Kerala. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 998, Kozhikode 669, Kottayam 589, Kollam 528, Pathanamthitta 448, Thrissur 437, Alappuzha 432, Malappuram 409, Thiruvananthapuram 386, Idukki 284, Kannur 259, Wayanad 248, Palakkad 225, and Kasaragod 92. Today, 73 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 5401 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 477 is not clear.

During the last 24 hours, 69,081 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 8.69. A total of 86,20,873 samples have so far been sent for testing, including Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Truant, POCT, PCR, RT-LAMP, and antigen testing. There are currently 2,00,259 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,89,550 are under home / institutional quarantine and 10,709 in hospitals. A total of 1333 people were admitted to the hospital today.

