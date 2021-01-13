Covid-19 Updates: Country to impose new entry rules

Germany has decided to tighten the entry rules into the country. The decision was taken as the number of coronavirus infection in the country has surged. The German cabinet will approve the proposal to impose new strict entry rules. Germany last week tightened and extended its lockdown to the end of January.

As per the new rule, people coming from countries with high case loads or where a new, more virulent strain of the virus is circulating to take a test for the disease. Mobile phone operators will have to send information to arriving passengers as soon as their phones are switched on in Germany after a period of absence.