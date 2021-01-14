COVID-19 live updates: 3,382 Coronavirus cases reported in UAE today

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP announced 3,382 coronavirus cases and 2,671 recoveries. UAE conducted 21.8 million additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours. Ministry aims to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

The total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 242,969. The infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care. The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.

