Dubai signs agreement to issue special visas, residency permits

The Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai) has signed an important agreement. The authorities has signed a strategic partnership agreement to issue online services to facilitate the issuance of residency permits and special visas. The new agreement aims to promote online services to facilitate the issuance of residency permits for investor programmes and the grant of special visas.

The agreement was signed as Dubai has decided to issue golden residency visa. Earlier in November last year, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the decision to expand the categories of eligible individuals for the 10-year, golden residency visa. he new categories now include: PhD holders, doctors, engineers in the fields of computer engineering, electronics, programming, electricity and biotechnology as well as graduates from accredited universities with a GPA of 3.8 or more.

.@GDRFADUBAI and @DubaiTourism sign a strategic partnership agreement to enhance cooperation and promote online services and platforms designed to facilitate processes for the issuance of residency permits for various investor programmes and special visashttps://t.co/vszMMf5RAj pic.twitter.com/t0YpmihRhe — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 13, 2021

“This agreement further enhances the existing strategic relations between GDRFA-Dubai and Dubai Tourism and our efforts to support Dubai’s role regionally and internationally and enhance its image as the preferred tourism and global investment destination”, said Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, director general, GDRFA.