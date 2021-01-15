‘Queen of Mahishmati’ the last in Bahubali trilogy is all set to win the hearts of Bahubali fans.

The third and final novel of the Bahubali trilogy penned by Indian English author Anand Neelakantan has been released. The novel is titled ‘Queen of Mahishmathi’, the novel depicts how Sivagami became the queen of Mahishmathi.

The author, Anand Neelakantan, who hails from Kerala started writing the trilogy after being inspired by the super hit movie ‘Bahubali’ directed by S S Rajamouli. The first two books in the trilogy are ‘The Rise of Sivagami’ and ‘Chathuranga’. These were well accepted by avid readers and Bahubali fans and also topped the best sellers.

Anand Neelakantan tweeted that the latest novel is a journey searching the past of two major characters in the story Sivagami and Kattappa. The novel is published by Westland Publications.