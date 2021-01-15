DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKeralaIndiaNEWSLife Style

Tax will be reduced by 50% for electric cars, announces Dr.T.M.Thomas Isaac.

Finance Minister Dr.T.M. Thomas Isaac announced a 50 percent reduction in tax for electric vehicles as part of promoting their extensive use in the state of Kerala. The concession has been announced for the first 5 years.

The government has chosen to promote electric vehicles in order to bring down the pollution level by reducing the number of vehicles that run on fuel. Apart from Kerala, other states in the country are also thinking of such a move.

The central government aims to bring 10 lakh electric cars to the road by 2025. Delhi government announced grants up to Rs 1.5 lakh depending on the cost of the vehicle.

The cabinet had passed the recommendation to grant tax reduction for electric vehicles for a period of 3 years, last year. Various government departments also confirmed that charging stations for electric vehicles will be set up across the country by KSEB.

 

