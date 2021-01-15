Washington: The genetically modified virus is spreading in the United States, causing uncontrollable deaths. Covid was confirmed for 1,91,897 new people in the United States yesterday. A total of 3,414 deaths were reported here yesterday alone.

However, there are indications that the disease is under control in India and Brazil, which have been almost on par with the United States. Meanwhile, to the shock of the United States, American scientists reported the discovery of three new species of coronaviruses that were genetically modified. All three species, which were genetically modified in the United States, are thought to be highly contagious.

Scientists now speculate that there may still be new species of this kind in many parts of the world. They warn that there will be such super coronas in the rest of the world.