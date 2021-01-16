A top Indian-American official with close ties to Trump has resigned

Washington: Seema Verma, a top official in the outgoing Trump administration, has resigned as CMS administrator. She was a senior official in the health ministry, has resigned ahead of Joe Biden’s swearing in as the next president of the United States. Seema Verma was one of the officials who had a close relationship with Trump. She has been the administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for four years, handed in her resignation letter to President Donald Trump on Thursday. Last May, Trump appointed Indian-American Seema Verma as one of the top officials in the Coronavirus Task Force.

Seema Verma took Twitter to post the three-page copy of her resignation, saying that CMS’s work over the past four years would revolutionize the country’s healthcare system. She said, “taken in their totality, the actions CMS has taken over the last four years will revolutionise healthcare for generations to come and transform healthcare for every American patient. They represent a true turning point and will leave a lasting imprint on our country. Serving the American people with the talented and dedicated staff at CMS for nearly four years has been an honour for which I will always be grateful.”

