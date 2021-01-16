Covid vaccination: 1.65 lakh people vaccinated today….

New Delhi: As many as 1,65,714 people in the country were vaccinated with Covid vaccine on the first day. The health ministry said no one who got vaccinated have been admitted to hospital with any side effects. In Kerala, 7,206 people were vaccinated. Andhra Pradesh had the highest number of people vaccinated – 16,963.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the world’s largest vaccination campaign. Modi launched the vaccination in honor of leading health workers and scientists in the fight against the epidemic. ‘Everyone was wondering when the vaccine would arrive. Here is the answer. To deliver it in less time. The world’s largest vaccination mission is about to begin. Congratulations to the scientists who worked hard for the vaccine. The cost of vaccination of Frontline fighters will be borne by the Center, ”he said while addressing the nation at the inaugural function.

Covishield vaccine is given to registered health workers in the country. Vaccination is available at 133 centers in Kerala. 12 in Ernakulam district and 11 in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode districts. At present, the vaccine is given only to those registered health workers. It takes four to five minutes per person to receive the vaccine. Each person is given 0.5 ml of Covishield vaccine. The next dose is given 28 days after the first dose. The desired effect can be obtained by taking both doses.