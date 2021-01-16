Toxic alcohol!!!! 24 dies in Madhya Pradesh.

At least 24 people were killed by intoxicated alcohol in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

The first deaths were registered on Tuesday, and more than a dozen people are being treated in hospitals in the Morena district. All the affected belong to five villages in the vicinity of the small town of Chhaira.

Two people have been booked in accordance with the incident and a search warrant has been issued for five others, the police said. A reward of 10,000 rupees (137 dollars) each has been offered for information pointing to their arrests.

The state government has set up a three-member board of top officials to investigate the incident.

The local administration worries the numbers of affected may rise as initial investigations disclosed 50 bottles of liquor of the same batch had been sold in the area.

Morena district’s police chief and top administration officials have been transferred and the excise officer and at least five policemen have been suspended.

The illegal liquor trade flourishes in India because it is much cheaper than commercially made alcohol.

Methanol, a harmful chemical is often found in these self-made drinks. The sale of intoxicated alcohol and the deaths after its consumption has become a regular scene in India.