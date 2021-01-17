6 killed, 17 injured after bus catches fire

In a tragic incident, at least 6 people had lost their lives and 17 others were injured as the bus they were travelling caught fire. The passenger bus caught fire after coming in contact with an electric wire in Maheshpur of Jalore district in Rajasthan late on Saturday night at 10.30 pm.

.The bus was going to Beawar from Mandore . The driver and the conductor of the bus died on the spot, while the four persons succumbed to their injuries during treatment in hospital.

“Seven persons among the 17 injured have been referred to a Jodhpur hospital. However, the driver and the conductor of the bus died on the spot while four succumbed to injuries during treatment in hospital”, said Chagan Lal Goyal, Jalore Additional District Collector.