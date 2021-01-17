Heavy fog; More than 100 flights were delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport….

New Delhi: More than 100 flights from Indira Gandhi International Airport were delayed due to heavy fog. Visibility was recorded at zero meters in and around the airport yesterday morning.

More than 80 flights scheduled to depart from Delhi and more than 50 flights from other destinations to Delhi were delayed, officials said. Flights to Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram were delayed for hours. The flight was scheduled to leave Kochi at 2.30 pm and depart at 4.30 pm. The visibility limit in Delhi on December 8 and this month was zero meters. The minimum temperature in the city was 6.6 degrees yesterday.