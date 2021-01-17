Michelle Obama Birthday: The former first lady turns 57 today

Michelle Obama is the first African American ‘First Lady’. She was born in Chicago Illinois, Michelle graduated from Princeton University. She majored in Sociology and minored in African-American Studies. Michelle battled through several stereotypes in order to reach where she is today.

She was warned by her school professors not to aim too high. While she was in Princeton, her roommate’s mother tried changing her daughter’s room due to Michelle’s race. Last month, a Gallup poll revealed that Michelle Obama is the most admired woman of 2020. She has shared her awe-inspiring story of the values she grew up with, female friendships, and always being on the journey of growth.

