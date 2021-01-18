COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases see a fall today in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 3346 people in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 574, Kozhikode 385, Malappuram 357, Kollam 322, Kottayam 308, Thiruvananthapuram 296, Kannur 187, Thrissur 182, Alappuzha 179, Idukki 178, Palakkad 152, Pathanamthitta 123, Wayanad 68, and Kasaragod 35 districts. 33,093 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 10.11.

A total of 89,54,140 samples have so far been sent for testing, including Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Truant, POCT PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. Today, 42 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 2965 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 286 is not clear. There are currently 2,09,786 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,98,681 are under home/institutional quarantine and 11,105 in hospitals. A total of 1247 people were admitted to the hospital today.

Also read: Demand for gadgets affects car production!!!!!