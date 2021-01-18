Farmers use Covid vaccine as a weapon; Vaccine will not be accepted unless the rules are repealed….

It has been 55 days since the farmers’ strike against the agricultural law passed by the central government. Farmers, who have repeatedly stated that they will not end the strike without repealing the rules, have also adopted the Covid vaccine as a weapon of struggle.

They say the Covid vaccine will only be taken if the rules are repealed. The central government intends to vaccinate senior citizens after health workers. The government gives priority to the elderly. Most of the protesters at the Delhi border are over 50 years old. So there is concern about how the government will resist if the strikers take such a decision.

Meanwhile, the farmers’ organizations have decided to go ahead with the Kisan Tractor March announced on January 26. Balpreet Singh, a farmer, said that despite the fact that so many people had joined the strike even though the social distance had not been maintained, none of the protesters had been affected by Covid so far.