Legendary musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passed away

Legendary Indian musician and playback singer Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passed away. Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan breathed his last at 12:37 pm on Sunday at his residence in Mumbai. He was aged 89. His last rites were performed at Santacruze Kabrastan .

He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1991, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2003, Padma Bhushan in 2006 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018.

“The passing away of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Sahab leaves our cultural world poorer. He was a doyen of music, a stalwart of creativity whose works endeared him to people across generations. I have fond memories of interacting with him. Condolences to his family and admirers”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Khan was born on March 3, 1931 in Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, Khan was the eldest son in a family of four brothers and three sisters. His father, Ustad Waris Hussain Khan was the son of celebrated musician Ustad Murred Baksh, while his mother, Sabri Begum, was the daughter of Ustad Inayat Husain Khan, credited as the founder of the Rampur-Sahaswan gharana of music.