Thailand opened luxury resorts for quarantine. No-one turned up.

Luxury resorts and hotels in Thailand were opened expecting visitors and travelers after a 3 month-long closure. This was done as an attempt to revive Thailand’s battered economy, foreign arrivals have lost to meet even rock-bottom expectations. This doesn’t favor the government’s target of about 1,200 tourists.

The cold response to Thailand’s highly advertised reopening demonstrates the challenges faced by tourist-dependent countries as they try to bring up economic growth while also safeguarding citizens from Covid-19 before vaccines become widely available.

Thailand had hoped to attract retirees fleeing the European winter and others who could stay for an extended period. They would have to go through quarantine, but that could be done in the comfort of high-end resorts. After which they can be in Thailand for as long as nine months. The lack of interest is adding pressure on Thai policymakers, who have tried to include both industry players calling for relaxed quarantine rules and public-health experts advising against putting people in danger.