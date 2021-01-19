This Chinese restaurant’s unique food menu is enough to fill your stomach. Take a look

The food market is now fiercely competitive. Each restaurant is doing its job of getting more customers. A Chinese restaurant in Montreal, Canada has come up with a different menu amidst many claims that home food is the best food and tastes different. Aunt Dai is a restaurant owned by Paigong Fei.

An honest menu includes a detailed note of how to make each dish. It has everything that everyone is going to eat. ‘Aunt Dai is my favorite restaurant. It is the menu that attracts us more than the food. It’s all about the owner’s very honest description of the resources. ‘ Kim Belair, a Twitter user wrote along with a menu card photo. The Twitter post soon went viral with many internet users appreciating the blatant honesty of the restaurant owner.

