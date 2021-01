New Delhi: India and France will jointly launch an aeronautical exercise on Wednesday. The four-day aviation exercise will end on January 24. This is the first time that India is participating in an aeronautical exercise with a foreign air force.

The two countries are performing together in Rajasthan under the name Skyros. The French Rafale flights arrived in Rajasthan earlier this month. The Rafale flights will feature performances, including refueling from the sky.