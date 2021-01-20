Fight over cricket match; Boy stabbed to death.

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death following a fight during a cricket match between friends in Outer Delhi’s Nangloi area.

The incident happened when Abhishek, a resident of Camp No. 2, Nangloi, was playing cricket along with his friends near the railway track in Veena Enclave on Sunday afternoon.

“One of the children, Naseem, along with his juvenile friends had a fight with Abhishek. This led to a huge fight which led to manhandling and ultimately Abhishek was stabbed by his friends. He was hurried to the hospital where he succumbed to death during the treatment,” A Koan, DCP, Outer Delhi, said on Monday.

An FIR has been filed and five persons including 3 juveniles have been arrested.