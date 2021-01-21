Kamala Harris chooses Black designers for her historic inauguration attire

Kamala Harris, 56, who created history by becoming the first woman, first Black and first Indian-American vice president of the United States chose to wear an attire designed by two Black designers for her historic inauguration as the US Vice-president. By choosing to wear the dress designed by Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson, Harris has propelled her own message to the country that Black designers have set foot on the scene.

Rogers is a young Black designer, from Baton Rouge, and lives in New York City. Hudson is a Black designer from South Carolina. Rogers has marketed made-to-order designs from his Brooklyn studio since 2016, according to Forbes. In 2020 his eponymous label was sold in stores including ‘Net-A-Porter’ and Forty-‘Five Ten’, the luxury boutique for the first time. Winner of the prestigious CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award, he has already designed for Michelle Obama, Lizzo, Rihanna, and Cardi B in the past.

Hudson is determined to show that Southern designers have what it takes to be successful in the fashion industry, according to his website. Over-embellishments are not Hudson’s taste and he believes that his strongest skill is creating structured, but feminine pieces. Hudson is an alumnus of Bauder College and has an Associate degree in Fashion Design.