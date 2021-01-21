Starvation; man dies, wife hospitalized!!! Shocking news from Kerala!!

In a heartbreaking incident, an aged person died of hunger and lack of medical support and his wife became mentally upset after watching her husband’s pitiful condition helplessly in Mundakayam in the district.

Podiyan,80, who was starved and ill, died on Tuesday night while his wife Ammini, 76, was admitted to medical college hospital after social workers and police intervened.

Mundakayam police have started an inquiry and registered a case for unnatural death. According to police, the aged couple had two sons and they were residing with their younger son Reji.

The couple was restrained within a room in the house for several months, allegedly without decent food and medication. Reji and his wife Jancy were staying in the adjacent room. However, they did not look into the basic needs of the aged couple.