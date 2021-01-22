Trump’s ban; Oversight board of Facebook to take a decision..

Facebook has asked its autonomous experts to take a decision on the extension of its ban on former US President Donald Trump. Facebook and its photo and video-sharing social networking service, Instagram, barred Trump after his followers stormed the US Capitol on January 6 that left five people dead, and led to his second impeachment.

The Oversight Board, an independent body formed by Facebook three years ago, said it has accepted a case referred by the social media giant to examine its decision to indefinitely suspend Trump’s access to post content on Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook has also requested policy recommendations from the board on suspensions when the user is a political leader.

Facebook has committed not to return access to its platforms unless directed by a decision of the Oversight Board. Facebook must consider any accompanying policy recommendations from the board and openly respond to them, it said.

According to the Oversight Board, in the coming days, the case will be attributed to a five-member case review panel. After the panel reaches a decision, its findings are shared with the entire board.