Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down again

The price of gold has slipped again in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the February gold futures dipped 0.11% or Rs. 88 to Rs. 49,394 per 10 gram while silver dropped 0.71% or Rs. 516 to Rs. 66,821 per kg. On Thursday, gold had dipped 0.18% while silver edged up 0.5%.

In the spot market, gold price on Thursday jumped Rs 575 to Rs 49,125 per 10 gm in Delhi . Silver also shot up by Rs 1,227 to Rs 66,699 per kg.

In the international market, the price of spot gold has declined by 0.3 per cent to US dollar 1,863.56 per ounce. Silver also shed 1.1% to reach at US dollar 25.67 per ounce.