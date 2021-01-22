Farmers’ strike has caused a loss of half a lakh crore rupees to Delhi

It has been 60 days since the farmers’ agitation against the amendment of the agricultural law passed by the Central Government. The farmers’ strike has taken a heavy toll on trade in the Delhi-NCR region. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) alleges that the strike has caused a loss of Rs 500,000 crore.

The organization says this will change if farmers agree to the government’s proposal to comply with agricultural law for the next year and a half and to form a joint committee. However, the farmers’ organizations were not ready to accept the government’s proposal. CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal was quoted in the national media as saying that farmers would not want to settle the issue if the proposal was not approved. He said traders should also be included in the joint committee to be formed by the government. If things continue like this, it will be a huge loss to Delhi.