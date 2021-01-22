Father has 26 wives and 150 children; Son shares strange family life

A teenager and two brothers in Canada have revealed they have 150 brothers and 26 mothers in their family. Merlin Blackmore, 19, describes how he was born and raised in such a big family. Merlin’s father is Winston Blackmore, a native of Canada. Winston, 64, has 26 wives.

As he spoke openly about his family, many began to follow Merlin in Tiktok. He has 150 brothers. Having such a large family, he had his own school. The children go there and study. Each child calls the birth mother ‘Mum’ and the other mothers as ‘Mother’. Twenty-two of the 27 mothers went with Winston to have children. Of these, only 16 are still living with Winston.