Arab coalition forces intercepted missile or drone aimed at Riyadh

The coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has destroyed an air attack aimed at Saudi capital, Riyadh. This was confirmed by the Saudi Arabian television. Houthi rebels based in Yemen has not yet confirmed the attack. But many people had shared video of what appeared to be an explosion in the air over Riyadh.

Coalition forces on Friday foiled two “terrorist” attacks launched by Houthi militants targeting Saudi Arabia. The coalition intercepted and destroyed an explosive boat in the southern Red Sea and unmanned aerial vehicle launched by Al Houthis in the direction of Saudi Arabia.

On Sunday, three civilians were injured in the Saudi region of Jazan near the Yemeni border by a projectile fired by Houthis.

The Houthi rebels had been targeting Saudi Arabia continuously. The Houthi rebels had been suing drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.

Yemen is witnessing violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. The crisis escalated in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains. More than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict.