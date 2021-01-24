“A girl should be two things: who and what she wants”: National Girl Child Day 2021

National Girl Child Day is celebrated every year on January 24. The day is an initiative by the ministry of women and child development. This day provides support, new opportunities to the girls in the country. It is celebrated to raise awareness among people about inequalities, discrimination and exploitation faced by the girls in society.

It also aims towards promoting awareness about the rights of the girl child and to increase awareness on the importance of girl education, and their health and nutrition. The day is celebrated with various programs including awareness campaigns to create a healthy and safe environment for a girl child.