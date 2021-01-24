Mukesh Ambani in the list of world’s richest people….

Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani has moved up to 11th position in the list of world’s richest people. Ambani has a net worth of $ 5.78 trillion ($ 79.2 billion).

Mukesh Ambani has overtaken Larry Ellison of Oracle Corporation and the richest woman in the world, Fran?coise Bettencourt Meyers. Larry Ellison’s net worth is $ 78.4 billion. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers owns $ 72.2 billion. SpaceX owner Elon Musk remains at number one with $ 202 billion. Jeff Bezos is in second place with $ 192 billion and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is in third place with $ 133 billion.