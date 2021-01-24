DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

UAE announces new residency policy

Jan 24, 2021, 06:17 pm IST
UAE government has announced new residency policy. The new residency policy was introduced by the UAE Cabinet. The policy was approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The UAE Cabinet has also laid down many new decisions to boost up  various sectors in the country.

As per the new policy, foreign students in the UAE will  be allowed to bring their families into the country.  The families of foreign students can stay in the country  if they have sufficient income  UAE is home to tens of thousands of foreign  students.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has also approved   a new    debt strategy to support financial and banking sectors of the country.   The UAE Cabinet also decided to set up ‘Emirates Tourism Council’ to strengthen the tourism sector.  The Dubai ruler has also approved the decision of UAE Cabinet to promote a circular economy.

 

 

 

 

 

