UAE announces new residency policy

UAE government has announced new residency policy. The new residency policy was introduced by the UAE Cabinet. The policy was approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The UAE Cabinet has also laid down many new decisions to boost up various sectors in the country.

As per the new policy, foreign students in the UAE will be allowed to bring their families into the country. The families of foreign students can stay in the country if they have sufficient income UAE is home to tens of thousands of foreign students.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has also approved a new debt strategy to support financial and banking sectors of the country. The UAE Cabinet also decided to set up ‘Emirates Tourism Council’ to strengthen the tourism sector. The Dubai ruler has also approved the decision of UAE Cabinet to promote a circular economy.