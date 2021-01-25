COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases see a fall today in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 3361 people in the state today. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 487, Kozhikode 439, Kollam 399, Thiruvananthapuram 313, Kottayam 311, Thrissur 301, Alappuzha 271, Malappuram 220, Palakkad 162, Idukki 117, Pathanamthitta 117, Kannur 115, Wayanad 67, and Kasaragod 42. 30,903 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The test positivity rate is 10.88. A total of 92,89,304 samples have so far been sent for testing, including Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Truant, POCT PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. Today, 73 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 2969 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 276 is not clear. There are currently 2,14,211 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 2,02,095 are under home/institutional quarantine and 12,116 in hospitals. A total of 1366 people were admitted to the hospital today.

