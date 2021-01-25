Kalamassery teenage attack; One of the accused found hanging at home.

One of the accused in the Kalamassery teenager attack case was seen hanging in his home on Monday morning. The accused is a resident of the Kalamassery glass factory colony. There are accusations that police beat all the accused who were taken into custody for beating up a 17- year-old boy. They were taken to Ernakulam General Hospital for treatment.

The police handed over the report to Child Welfare Committee for further action as all the involved were minors. The 17-year-old boy was beaten up mercilessly by his friends for notifying their drug usage to families. The video footage of the attack was circled widely on social media

The boy was hit by seven other boys. After beating him up, the boys also made the victim dance and stand on his knees. The scene was video graphed by one of the boys. The news of the incident came out when this video was published online. The victim is undergoing treatment at Kalamassery Medical College. His health condition is stable as per reports.