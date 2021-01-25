Mexican President tests positive for Covid-19

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has tested positive for coronavirus infection. The President himself confirmed the news.

“I regret to inform you that I am infected with Covid-19. The symptoms are mild but I am already under medical treatment. As always, I am optimistic. We will all move forward”, tweeted Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador .

The Mexican President has been criticized by international media for the way he handled the Covid-19 situation in the country. He opposed imposing lockdown in the country by saying that it will destruct the economy. He also did not wear masks and continued to keep up a busy travel schedule taking commercial flights.

Till now, Mexico has registered nearly 150,000 Covid-19 deaths and more than 1.7 million infections