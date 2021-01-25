Padma Awards were announced on the occasion of Republic Day

New Delhi: This year’s Padma Awards have been announced on the 72nd Republic Day. The names of this year’s Padma Award winners have been released by the Central Government following the completion of the President’s Republic Day message. Late singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam receives the Padma Vibhushan award, Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will also receive the Padma Vibhushan.

The Padma Bhushan award has been announced for K. S. Chithra, the beloved Malayalam singer. Padma Shri for Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri and Madhavan Nambiar. Padma Bhushan announces posthumous awards for Tarun Gogoi, Ram Vilas Paswan, and Keshubhai Patel. Former Speaker Sumitra Mahajan also got Padma Bhushan.

