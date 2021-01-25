Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has made home license compulsory for storing liquor at home. Under the new order of the state government, licenses will be required to store alcohol in homes. The government says the license should be renewed after one year. The license for this will be issued by the District Collector.

One can keep up to six liters of alcohol at home. If you want to own more than this, you have to get a special license. As part of the Covid regulation, liquor shops are currently only allowed to open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. “Purchase, transport and personal possession of a maximum of only 6 liters of liquor permitted, exceeding which a license will have to be obtained from Excise Department,” the release added.

