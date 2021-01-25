UAE, Israel announces important decision

UAE and Israel governments has announced important decisions. UAE and Israel has decided to open embassies. Israel has opened its embassy in UAE on Sunday. UAE government will soon its embassy in Israel.

“Today the Israeli embassy in Abu Dhabi has officially been opened, with the arrival of the mission head Eitan Naeh. The Israeli embassy in the United Arab Emirates will advance relations between the countries on all levels.,” the Israel foreign ministry said in a statement.

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday approved establishing an embassy in the city of Tel Aviv in Israel.