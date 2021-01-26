Farmer’s protest; Delhi turns into a battlefield. One dead!!!!!

One died amidst massive demonstrations by farmers against the central government’s agricultural laws. The farmers allege that the police shot them. The dispute at the scene is currently escalating. The police barricade was overturned by protesters at the ITO. Farmers who are part of ITO went to Central Delhi in tractors.

The police flattened the tyres of the tractors in front of the DTO office. The buses and containers of Delhi Transport Corporation were attacked by the farmers. The Delhi Police had allowed farmers to march in three allotted routes. But the protesters entered Delhi from six places which resulted in the clash. The rally was allowed to be conducted after the Republic Day celebrations till 5 pm today. Police allege that those who did not take part in the farmers’ strike have also joined the tractor rally resulting in more commotion.

Earlier, there were clashes between police and farmers in Gazipur. The clash erupted when police stopped farmers from trying to cross the ring road.