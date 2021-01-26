India ready to provide Covid vaccine to Saudi Arabia….

New Delhi: India is preparing to give the Covid vaccine to Saudi Arabia, following in the footsteps of South Africa and Brazil. The vaccine, developed by Oxford University and the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, is being manufactured at the Serum Institute in India and is being supplied to Saudi Arabia.

The Serum Institute currently produces 2.4 million doses per day. It will increase by 30% by the end of March. Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute, said the vaccine would be shipped to Saudi Arabia within a week.