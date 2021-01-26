Massage centers and six other businesses shut down. UAE takes precautionary measures.

Massage centers and other businesses were shut by Dubai Municipality for mocking health safety protocols. A statement issued by DM on Monday said that during its examination campaigns on businesses to guarantee their loyalty to precautionary measures. The total commitment rate reached 98 percent- with the number of inspection visits reaching 2,329.

During the inspections, six businesses were shut, while 28 warnings were issued. In its daily inspection report for Monday, the authority said it had issued 12 fines. The violations were found in Al Qusais Industrial Area 1, Ras Al Khor Industrial area, Satwa, and The International City 1.

The emirate has been acting on violators of Covid-19 protocols, after a recent wave in the number of new daily infections across the country. The Dubai Economy has advised residents to report any Covid safety violations they spot.