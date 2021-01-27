DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Dubai Health Authority announces jobs

Jan 27, 2021, 07:26 am IST

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced job openings.  DHA has announced vacancies for nurses . DHA has announced that it is In a social media post, the authority said it is looking for nurses to join on a three-month contract. The contract can be extended. The selected applicants will be given a financial incentives of up to Dh8,000 per month.

Applicants are advised to mail their resumes to [email protected]

” DHA is hiring #Nurses for a three months contract, which can be extended. To apply kindly send an email to [email protected]”, DHA tweeted.

