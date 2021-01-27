Dubai Health Authority suspends some services

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has made an important announcement. The DHA has suspended some non-urgent elective dental services. DHA has suspended dental and cosmetic procedures in the emirate. The decision was taken considering the Covid-19 situation.

DHA has also reduced the number of dental clinics in the emirate as a “precautionary measure to protect patients and healthcare personnel from Covid-19 and prevent its spread”.

Dental services will be provided Sunday to Thursday from 7.30am to 9.30pm at the following DHA health centres: Al Mizhar, Nad Al Hamar, Al Barsha, Al Safa, and Al Mamzar (for children only).They will also be offered at the Rashid and Hatta hospitals.

“Nad Al Hamar Centre and Al Barsha Centre will cater to emergency dental cases only, while the remaining health facilities will cater to patients with prior appointments”, the DHA said in a statement.

.@DHA_Dubai announces that it has suspended some non-urgent elective dental services and reduced the number of dental clinics across DHA facilities in the emirate as a precautionary measure to protect patients and healthcare personnel from COVID-19.https://t.co/rvu3uN5J3k — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 26, 2021