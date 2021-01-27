‘Feel ashamed’: Yogendra Yadav on violence during tractor parade

Social activist and president of ‘Swaraj India’, Yogendra Yadav has slammed the violence that occur during the tractor parade by farmers. Yadav said that he felt ashamed and takes responsibility of the incidents.

“Being a part of the protest, I feel ashamed of the way things proceeded and I take responsibility of it. Violence impacts any kind of protest in a wrong way. I cannot say at the moment who did it and who did not, but prima facie it looks like it has been done by the people that we kept out of the farmers’ protest”, said Yadav.

“I appeal on behalf of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to all farmers not to pay attention to rumours, also appeal to them to return to their designated routes. Please don’t do any thing that tarnishes the farmers’ movement,” he added.

The tractor march lead by the farmers has dissolved into anarchy. The protesting farmers broke barricades and entered Red Forrt. They also hoisted a religious flag from the rampart of Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India’s tricolour.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 farmer unions, alleged that some “antisocial elements” infiltrated their otherwise peaceful movement.