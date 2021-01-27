The Dubai Taxi offers residents a free ride from selected vaccination centers

The Dubai Taxi (Hala) is allowing residents across the Emirate a free ride home from select vaccination centers. This is part of its drive to support the city and those who want to join in the vaccination program. The free ride can be availed from 10 vaccination centers by using the promo code ‘HALAVAC’ when booking a taxi on the Careem app.

“At Hala, we want to make sure we are doing all we can to show our commitment to supporting our city at crucial times by giving back to our riders and community. We hope that for those who wish to take the vaccine, this initiative makes doing so that little bit easier, with our safe and simple service provided for free on the way home,” Clemence Dutertre, CEO of Hala, said.

As per the conditions of the offer, it gives 100 percent credit back (max Dh30) for two rides. The credit back is only valid for the amount paid through cash or card and not on the amount paid through a wallet. The offer can be availed until February 18.

List of locations

1. Alittihad Health Center

2. Hor Al Anz Health Centre

3. Al Qusais Health Centre

4. Zabeel Primary Health Care Centre

5. Al Mizhar Primary Health Care Centre

6. Nad Al Hamr Primary Health Care Centre

7. Al Barsha Primary Health Care Centre

8. Al Safa Primary Health Care Centre

9. One Central

10. Dubai Parks and Resorts

How to avail of the offer

1. Open the Careem app and click on Hala Taxi.

2. Select your pick-up and drop off location from any of the listed centers.

3. Select your fitting ride: Hala (Dubai Taxi) or Hala Van (Dubai Taxi).

4. At the bottom of the screen, click on discount and add the promo code HALAVAC