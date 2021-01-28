Gulf country announces new Covid-19 guidelines

A gulf country has issued new Covid-19 safety guidelines. Bahrain has announced the new restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. The new guidelines were announced after a new strain of muted Covid-19 virus has been detected in some countries. A taskforce team in charge of tackling COVID-19 in Bahrain has announced the new restrictions.

Bahrain government has asked to suspend classes in public and private schools as well as universities and kindergartens for three weeks starting next Sunday. Bahrain has also suspended indoor services at restaurants and coffee shops for three weeks beginning January 31.