“Republic Day violence” ; BJP accuses congress & LDF for abetment

The BJP on Wednesday blamed the Congress and the Left for inducing farmers and also increased its attempt to defame the peasants’ conflict by naming the Republic Day violence an “insurrection against a democratically elected government”.Information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar verbally attacked“the Congress and the Left of instigating violence”. He told that the two political powers were frantically attempting every means to “spread anarchy” in the nation to malign the Narendra Modi regime.

“All those who are facing defeat in elections have come together and are trying to anyhow launch violence and anarchy in the country,” Javadekar said. He pointed to the Congress’s and Rahul Gandhi’s tweets in support of the “non-violent” tractor parade of the farmers and denoted to the violence that happened.

“Everybody saw policemen were attacked with swords, lathis, and tractors.… How was it a non-violent protest?” the BJP leader asked. Javadekar said a related effort had been made through the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, alleged it had crashed, and foretold that the prevailing disturbance would worsen, too.

“India will not tolerate the insult of the Tricolour at Red Fort. Action should be taken against all those who instigated the protesters,” he said. A Sikh religious flag had been raised atop a free pole at Red Fort during the disorder and the Tricolour had not been touched. At a media briefing, Javadekar rejected that the government had shut its doors for additional discussions with the farmers. The foot soldiers of the administration on Wednesday escalated their drive to insult the farmers’ protest.

“The anarchy we saw on the streets of Delhi, in the name of farmers, has nothing to do with either farm laws or farmers…,” tweeted the BJP’s social media head, Amit Malviya. “It is an insurrection against a democratically elected government and if we the people, who elected this government, don’t stand up, they will come for us next!” he added. The BJP campaign was countered with various images on social media showing actor Deep Sidhu, who headed the organization that hoisted the flag at Red Fort and has been defined in an FIR filed by Delhi police, with Modi, party MP Sunny Deol, and other leaders.